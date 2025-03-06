CMF Welcomes Michelle Richardson and Lea Sulkala as Newest Members to Board of Directors

Washington, D.C. – The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Richardson and Lea Sulkala to its Board of Directors.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Michelle Richardson and Lea Sulkala to CMF’s Board of Directors,” said Jen Daulby, CEO of CMF. “Their leadership and extensive experience from Capitol Hill and the private sector will bring fresh perspectives and insights to our ongoing efforts to enhance CMF’s core mission of serving the First Branch. I am confident that their guidance will help us continue providing high-quality programming that supports both Congressional offices and the citizens they serve.”



“CMF is fortunate to add Michelle Richardson and Lea Sulkala to our Board,” said Amy Plaster, Chairperson of the Board of CMF. “Their exceptional track records and unwavering commitment to public service align perfectly with CMF’s mission. I look forward to working alongside them as we continue advancing our vision to improve Congressional operations, support and train offices and staff, and enhance democratic engagement.”



Michelle Richardson currently serves as Executive Vice President at Elevate Government Affairs and has more than 25 years of experience on Capitol Hill, serving as Chief of Staff for nearly two decades in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.



Lea Sulkala currently serves as Principal at Resolution Public Affairs and with more than 20 years of experience, has served as Chief of Staff and in other senior positions in the House ofRepresentatives, and in both government affairs and advocacy roles.



Their appointments follow the appointments of Tim Monahan, Lindsey Kerr, and Jeremy Deutsch to CMF’s Board in November 2024.

About the Congressional Management Foundation

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is the premier bipartisan organization that works to create an effective and responsive Congress to serve the American people. CMF advances this goal by working directly with Members of Congress and staff to enhance their operations and interactions with constituents. CMF works directly with citizen groups to educate them on how Congress works, giving constituents a stronger voice in policy outcomes.



