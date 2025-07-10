ICYMI: CMF CEO Jen Daulby on Capitol Spotlight

Washington, D.C. – In case you missed it, Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) CEO Jen Daulby recently appeared on an episode of Capitol Spotlight, a video and audio podcast from CNCT.



In the episode, Daulby shares how CMF is dedicated to serving Capitol Hill, specializing in building leadership, management, education, and community on the Hill – all in a bipartisan way. She also highlights CMF’s upcoming Democracy Awards, tools and resources for staffers, and reflects on her experience working on the Hill.



Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, watch on YouTube, or below!

