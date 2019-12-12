Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
FOLLOW US:Twitter iconRSS iconYouTube iconFacebook iconLinkedIn icon
Home > News > Blog > CMF Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Modernization Reforms

CMF Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Modernization Reforms

by CMF on December 12, 2019

Earlier this week, the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress introduced legislation that would enact almost 30 bipartisan recommendations, including reforms on technology, human resources, professional development, and accessibility.

Having worked with the Select Committee over the past year, the Congressional Management Foundation strongly supports these reforms, and is confident in their ability to modernize the House of Representatives, making it a better workplace for staff, fostering a more efficient legislative body, and enhancing services to constituents.

CMF commends the leadership of the Select Committee, including Rep. Derek Kilmer and Rep. Tom Graves, and urges Congress to take up this vital piece of legislation before the holidays.

 
congressional operations
 
 

PROJECTS

thumbnail image of communicating with congress

Communicating with Congress The Internet forever changed how citizens and Congress interacts. The goal of this project is to facilitate a more meaningful democratic dialogue.

thumbnail image of American flags

Congress 3.0 In an effort to help Congress meet the needs of today’s world, CMF and our academic partners are facilitating innovative experiments for engaging constituents with a cohort of House and Senate offices.

thumbnail image of the Capitol rotunda

Life in Congress
This novel research project by CMF and the Society for Human Resource Management has two goals: identify the factors that motivate congressional staff and shed some light on Congress as a workplace.

thumbnail image of U.S. Capitol Dome

Resilient Democracy Coalition The goal of this project is to facilitate deliberation among thought leaders to produce a unified, cohesive vision about the state of Congress that can then be used to make both Congress, and American democracy, more resilient.

DONATE TO CMF

ABOUT CMF

Inside of Capitol Dome

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.

Read more about CMF

 
 