CMF Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Modernization Reforms

Earlier this week, the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress introduced legislation that would enact almost 30 bipartisan recommendations, including reforms on technology, human resources, professional development, and accessibility.

Having worked with the Select Committee over the past year, the Congressional Management Foundation strongly supports these reforms, and is confident in their ability to modernize the House of Representatives, making it a better workplace for staff, fostering a more efficient legislative body, and enhancing services to constituents.

CMF commends the leadership of the Select Committee, including Rep. Derek Kilmer and Rep. Tom Graves, and urges Congress to take up this vital piece of legislation before the holidays.