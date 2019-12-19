CMF Statement on Third Set of Bipartisan Modernization Recommendations

Christmas came early this year!
Once again, the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress not only produced a series of outstanding recommendations to improve the legislative branch, it also serves as a model of how a congressional committee should function. All of Congress – indeed all Americans – should take note both of what this committee has done and how its Members have done it. Their third set of bipartisan recommendations, not unlike their first two, are inspired by thoughtful research, meaningful hearings, and were hammered out in the spirit of cooperation and compromise.
The Congressional Management Foundation continues to applaud their efforts to make Congress more cohesive, collaborative, and communicative, and we look forward to further assisting the committee in 2020.