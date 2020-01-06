Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
Judy Schneider’s Lessons on How to Succeed in Congress

by CMF on January 06, 2020

Program Overview

judy-schneiderThere have been 45 American presidents, 54 Speakers of the House of Representatives, and ONE Judy Schneider! For more than four decades working at the Congressional Research Service, Judy has coached and trained thousands of congressional staff and Members on the intricacies of succeeding in Congress. Please join the Congressional Management Foundation in collaboration with the House Chiefs of Staff Association for this special training program to kick-off our 2020 senior manager training series.

Judy has been recognized by dozens of congressional affiliated groups, including Women in Government Relations, who in 2015 established the Judy Schneider Fellowship in honor of "the thousands of women she has mentored, developed, and trained.'' Two years ago, when Judy Schneider received the inaugural Staff Lifetime Achievement Democracy Award from the Congressional Management Foundation, the Roll Call article on the event stated that ''hundreds of members of Congress know how to legislate because Judy Schneider taught them.''

The event will include a special segment, "Questions I Always Wanted to Ask Judy Schneider ... But Was Afraid To." In this session, Judy will answer written anonymous questions from the audience. (If you have attended a previous Judy Schneider event, you'll definitely understand the value of this segment.)


Event Details

Friday, January 24, 2020
12:00-1:30pm
2075 Rayburn HOB

 

How to Register

This program is for senior House staff only - lunch will be provided. Please respond to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

 

More Information

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend.

 
