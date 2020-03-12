Program Overview

CMF has been working with Member offices and political scientists for more than a decade to develop online and telephone town hall meetings that lead to civil and thoughtful dialogues on pressing issues before Congress. What's more, they are satisfying to all participants, including the Member, AND they increase constituents' trust and approval!

Join CMF, Dr. Michael Neblo, one of the authors of Politics with the People: Building a Directly Representative Democracy, and Amy Lee, the Connecting to Congress head of outreach and implementation, for a webinar on conducting effective remote town hall meetings with constituents. In the webinar, we will:

Explain how to recruit and prepare constituents for successful remote town hall meetings

Demonstrate the power of engaging with informed constituents

Provide guidance on how to change constituents' minds

Give you the knowledge you need to have great remote town hall meetings

Event Details

"21st Century Town Hall Meetings: What It Takes to Reach New Constituents, Learn From Them, and Change Their Minds"

Thursday, April 2

3-4pm Eastern

How to Register

This program is open to all congressional staff, so feel free to forward this invitation to any colleagues who might be interested in learning more! To RSVP, please register via this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7276969679836198913



Instructions on how to access the webinar will be emailed with the registration confirmation.

More Information

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend.