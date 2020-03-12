Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
FOLLOW US:Twitter iconRSS iconYouTube iconFacebook iconLinkedIn icon
Home > News > Blog > 21st Century Town Hall Meetings: What It Takes to Reach New Constituents, Learn From Them, and Change Their Minds

21st Century Town Hall Meetings: What It Takes to Reach New Constituents, Learn From Them, and Change Their Minds

by CMF on March 12, 2020

Program Overview

CMF has been working with Member offices and political scientists for more than a decade to develop online and telephone town hall meetings that lead to civil and thoughtful dialogues on pressing issues before Congress. What's more, they are satisfying to all participants, including the Member, AND they increase constituents' trust and approval!

Join CMF, Dr. Michael Neblo, one of the authors of Politics with the People: Building a Directly Representative Democracy, and Amy Lee, the Connecting to Congress head of outreach and implementation, for a webinar on conducting effective remote town hall meetings with constituents. In the webinar, we will:

  • Explain how to recruit and prepare constituents for successful remote town hall meetings
  • Demonstrate the power of engaging with informed constituents
  • Provide guidance on how to change constituents' minds
  • Give you the knowledge you need to have great remote town hall meetings

Event Details

"21st Century Town Hall Meetings: What It Takes to Reach New Constituents, Learn From Them, and Change Their Minds"
Thursday, April 2
3-4pm Eastern

 

How to Register

This program is open to all congressional staff, so feel free to forward this invitation to any colleagues who might be interested in learning more! To RSVP, please register via this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7276969679836198913

Instructions on how to access the webinar will be emailed with the registration confirmation.


More Information

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend.

 
citizen engagement, congressional operations, constituents, town halls
 
 

PROJECTS

thumbnail image of communicating with congress

Communicating with Congress The Internet forever changed how citizens and Congress interacts. The goal of this project is to facilitate a more meaningful democratic dialogue.

thumbnail image of American flags

Congress 3.0 In an effort to help Congress meet the needs of today’s world, CMF and our academic partners are facilitating innovative experiments for engaging constituents with a cohort of House and Senate offices.

thumbnail image of the Capitol rotunda

Life in Congress
This novel research project by CMF and the Society for Human Resource Management has two goals: identify the factors that motivate congressional staff and shed some light on Congress as a workplace.

thumbnail image of U.S. Capitol Dome

Resilient Democracy Coalition The goal of this project is to facilitate deliberation among thought leaders to produce a unified, cohesive vision about the state of Congress that can then be used to make both Congress, and American democracy, more resilient.

DONATE TO CMF

ABOUT CMF

Inside of Capitol Dome

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.

Read more about CMF

 
 