This Friday: Virtual Staff Happy Hour on Remote Town Halls for COVID-19

Working remotely does not have to mean working alone. Wherever you are Friday at 3 (Eastern), join us for a lightly-programmed virtual staff happy hour.

We're inviting speakers to share timely tips and strategies for dealing with your rapidly-changing working conditions. Your questions and suggestions will help determine the upcoming topics. This week, our topic is:

Remote Town Halls on COVID-19

Friday, April 24 at 3:00 pm Eastern/12:00 pm Pacific

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pC9udtKoR3euGv7Z0rm2Bg

CMF and The Ohio State University's Institute for Democratic Engagement and Accountability (IDEA) have been experimenting with innovative remote town hall meetings for years. We've found that, using our techniques, constituents learn a lot, improve their trust and approval of Members, and change their voting behavior.

Now, we are applying these proven methods to help with the COVID-19 crisis. Last week, after hosting a bipartisan remote town hall, we asked the participating constituents two questions:

Do you now have a better understanding of how you can contribute to slowing the spread of COVID-19? 86% said Yes.

Would you be willing to share what you have heard here today with friends or family? 96% said Yes.

Our academic partners will join us this Friday to discuss what we're doing and how it's impacting constituents during this crisis. Michael Neblo and Amy Lee participated in a CMF webinar on April 3, if you want to watch the recording or view the handouts ahead of time. Come ask them all your questions about improving your events and how our techniques produce remarkable results.

All congressional staff and interns are welcome. To RSVP, please register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pC9udtKoR3euGv7Z0rm2Bg

(Instructions on how to connect to the session will be included in the confirmation email. We recommend testing your system ahead of time and/or downloading the Zoom app to ensure you can hear and see the session. Our system also will allow you to be seen and heard (if you choose), so you may want to test your mic and webcam too.)

Your hosts: the Congressional Management Foundation, POPVOX, and members of the APSA Tech & Innovation Subcommittee on Congressional Reform