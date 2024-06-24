Statement of Bradford Fitch on the Passing of Judy Schneider

In the history of congressional staff in Washington, D.C., only one would regularly be called "a legend": Judy Schneider. The congressional community lost Judy this week, and it is a loss we will all feel on a personal and institutional level.

It was more than her encyclopedic knowledge of Congress that endeared her to all of us. Who else could explain arcane parliamentary procedure while simultaneously being funny and opinionated. Those who were lucky enough to receive her wisdom and guidance may remember how she brought the legislative process to life, each anecdote or arcane nuance was like a pearl, another gift she bestowed on us, her students. They also may remember the first time they were DUMB enough to ask a question in one of those sessions – and you probably got what we know as "The Judy Treatment." But even that reprobation became some kind of honor. You'd joined some exclusive club, the initiation into which can only be gained by having a love of the Congress, the grit to know that in this mild punishment there was a lesson to learn from Judy, and you learned it.

At the core of this person was a deep love of country and of the Congress. Her exacting lectures had a purpose, to train us – Members and staff – so that Congress functions better, so that democracy functions better. This is the gift she gave us. For more than four decades Judy tutored staff assistant and chief of staff, Senator and Representative, Speaker and Parliamentarian. That is why in 2018, when CMF launched the Democracy Awards, the decision of who would be the first staffer to receive a lifetime achievement award was easy – of course, it was Judy.

We will miss her humor and wisdom, her charm and expertise, her lecturing and even her swearing. But we will also never forget the extraordinary contribution she gave to us, the Congress, and the nation.