Congressional Management Foundation Welcomes Jen Daulby as New Chief Executive Officer



WASHINGTON, DC – August 14, 2024 – The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Jen Daulby as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective September 3, 2024.



"Public service has been passed down through my family, who have answered the call to serve government at all levels and strive to leave our community better than we found it. I know first-hand the importance of a strong democracy and believe in CMF's work as the premier bipartisan foundation supporting Congress. Continuing this work as CMF's next CEO will be an honor," said Daulby.



Daulby brings her recognized ability to develop and maintain productive relationships with diverse constituencies and her steadfast focus on improving the function of Congress to CMF where she will advance CMF's mission of strengthening Congress and building trust in its work with and for the American people.



"We are thrilled to welcome Jen as our new CEO," said Amy Plaster, Chair of the CMF Board. "She brings substantial leadership experience and a long track record of dedication to Congress. On a personal level, she embodies the vision of CMF - to support Congress as it fulfills its critical Article I responsibilities."



Known as a tireless advocate for Congress, particularly its members and staff, Daulby's most recent role on Capitol Hill was as Chief of Staff to Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) and as his Minority Staff Director on the Committee on House Administration. In that role, she helped lead House legislative branch operations through a series of unprecedented historical events.



Daulby got her start on Capitol Hill as a legislative assistant to Rep. John Shimkus (R-IL), moving on to serve as Counsel for the Committee on



Agriculture under then-Chairman Bob Goodlatte as well as for the Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution under Chairman Steve Chabot (R-OH). She gained extensive experience developing government relations strategies while working for and with Fortune 500 companies. Daulby also served as the Chief of Staff and Head of Government Affairs for Indigov, a technology company providing communication platforms for elected officials. She holds a law degree from Southern Illinois University and a bachelor's degree in political science from Eastern Illinois University where she was a collegiate athlete. She was awarded the Stennis Center for Public Service's Cresswell Award for the 117th Congress by her former Congressional colleagues.



Daulby succeeds retiring CEO Brad Fitch who served the organization since 2010.

