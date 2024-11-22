FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Three Senior Hill Staff Join Board of Congressional Management Foundation

Washington, D.C. – November 22, 2024 – The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors: Tim Monahan, Lindsey Kerr, and Jeremy Deutsch. Their diverse expertise and commitment to public service will be invaluable as CMF continues to advance its mission of improving congressional operations and enhancing citizen engagement.

Tim Monahan brings over 15 years of experience in Congressional operations, appropriations, and public affairs expertise. With a comprehensive background in strategic planning, crisis communication, coalition building, and workforce management, Tim’s insights will be instrumental in guiding CMF’s leadership and management programming on Capitol Hill.

Lindsey Kerr is a veteran of Capitol Hill, having served in the House and the Senate, with a strong understanding of Senate process and significant experience developing legislative strategies at the highest levels of government. Her deep understanding of the institution will enhance CMF’s ability to support congressional offices in their management and constituent services.

Jeremy Deutsch is a renowned expert in political organizations at both the state and federal level spanning more than two decades. As a chief of staff to a leadership office, he directed the organization’s revival that brought outstanding business executives, best-selling authors, and academics together with powerful House committee chairs and leadership members. Deutsch drove the adoption of cutting-edge and open-source apps, while positioning his office as a center for technological innovation in Congress.

“As CMF looks to increase our focus and programming towards Capitol Hill, we are fortunate to now have the skills of three former Congressional Staffers who served in senior roles as Staff Directors and a Chief of Staff for a leadership office. We are thrilled to welcome Tim, Lindsey, and Jeremy to our Board of Directors,” said Jen Daulby, CEO of CMF.

“Their combined experience and dedication to public service will greatly enhance our efforts to support Congress and improve the democratic process” stated Amy Plaster, Chairperson of the Board of CMF.

# # #