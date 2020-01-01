CMF in 2020: Resourceful. Resilient. Committed to Service.

Message from the President & CEO

The year that has passed tested all American institutions, and the Congressional Management Foundation was no different. Our journey through unprecedented times was guided by three words.

Resourceful. Resilient. Committed.

Resourceful. At the onset of the pandemic CMF had the unique background and resources to serve our stakeholders’ needs. The management of responding to the pandemic was not the usual political exercise for Congress – lives depended on perfected execution of constituent services, and CMF gave unparalleled support to that cause.

Resilient. Our values and culture translated into strength and skills to quickly meet stakeholder needs during an uncompromising and unpredictable crisis.

Committed. Each new challenge was not a debilitating blow, but an opportunity for CMF to renew our commitment to serve our Members of Congress, their staffs, and the nation.

As we manage through a new year, a dark trial shrouds our democracy: January 6. Yet, we find comfort in the words of Susan L. Taylor, “Seeds of faith are always within us; sometimes it takes a crisis to nourish and encourage their growth.”

As reverent institutionalists, CMF will continue to nourish the seeds of faith in our democracy. Erasing cynicism with realistic solutions for citizens, combatting hopelessness to replenish Members’ and staff minds and souls, and recommitting to sustain and renew the greatest democratic institution ever created: the United States Congress.

Bradford Fitch

President & CEO

Learn more about CMF's work and major achievements in our 2020 annual report(2.7 MB).