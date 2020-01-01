COVID-19 Pushes Congress to be More Tech-Friendly

This is the first in a series of blog posts summarizing our “Coronavirus, Congress, and Constituent Communications” report, which will be posted weekly culminating in the release of our second Member-Constituent Engagement report, “The Future of Citizen Engagement: Pre-COVID Challenges to Constituent Communication.” Check back here weekly for new posts outlining how the global pandemic has changed congressional communications.





When the pandemic hit, Members of Congress who had relied on staff to help them use technology suddenly found themselves alone with the devices that were their only connections to the outside world. With some help and support, they largely rose to the challenge and managed to continue their public service in new and innovative ways. They also became more open to using technology to engage with their constituents. And their staffs have learned new skills for interacting with—and serving constituents—along the way.

"The first two weeks of shutdown was a bit of a chaotic, steep learning

curve to getting everyone on staff the right technology to work remotely

and to get everyone up to speed on how to use it effectively, especially

district staff. But once we found our new 'normal,' we've been able to

adapt and function at a high level." – House Chief of Staff

However, staffers’ feelings about their bosses and technology were not universally positive. While more than half of the respondents felt the Member’s/Senator’s comfort and skills with technology has had a positive impact on constituent engagement during COVID-19, a quarter of them felt their boss’ technology use had a negative impact. Follow-up interviews with senior staffers helped explain that, like many first-time remote employees, some Members had early challenges, but most mastered virtual engagement with practice.

William Mioduszewski is a recent graduate at William Paterson University and majored in Political Science. He interned remotely with the Congressional Management Foundation from September-December 2020.