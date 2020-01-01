Your Team Could Be Hurting – Here’s How Managers and Leaders Can Help

Like many who view themselves as congressional institutionalists, we at CMF are reeling this week,as we know House and Senate Members and staff are. The halls of the Capitol are more than just a symbol of democracy, they are a workplace where democracy is implemented every day by hard-working, dedicated public servants. We see you, and our hearts are heavy for you during this time.

Many of our staff have worked on and around Congress for decades. We were there when Officers Chestnut and Gibson were killed in 1998, on 9/11, during the anthrax and sniper attacks, the attacks on Reps. Giffords and Scalise, COVID-19, and for all the mundane and sublime times before, between, and since. We are here with and for you now.

To the managers on Capitol Hill, we encourage you to consider the trauma House and Senate employees are facing now and find ways to help them through it. To aid you in your efforts, CMF has adapted our resources to respond toJanuary 6thattack. We have launched an updated "Congressional Crisis Preparation & Response Center." This center includes recordings and articles on managing stress in employees, dealing with distraught and difficult constituents, and a variety of resources on managing staffs remotely.



To all staff, we encourage you to reach out to us, your managers, and other resources to help you through this. The Senate Employee Assistance Program and the House Office of Employee Assistance have many resources for supporting health and well-being, including counseling, mindfulness apps, and online/recorded training. Please visit your intranet websites for more information or contact them directly:

Senate Employee Assistance Program: 202-224-3902 and http://webster.senate.gov/eap/

House Office of Employee Assistance: 202-225-2400, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , and information is available on HouseNet.house.gov under Personnel

Their services are free and confidential, and they are providing support by both phone and video calls right now. They also can work with Members and staff and family members. Your office will not be notified if you use their services, and nothing will show up on any record, including insurance.



Finally, below are some managerial tips for helping staff after Congress has been attacked. Important note: This is not security guidance. It is management guidance meant to supplement the counsel about safety and security from the institutional offices of the Congress. This is human resources advice--how to manage through a crisis and the concerns that now exist in congressional offices. Here are four things you can do right now to manage during this personal safety crisis:



1. Member Conference Call with Staff and Their Families



Consider organizing a conference call between your boss and the families of your staff. While your staff is concerned, your families probably have a different view. After Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot in 2011 one District Director said, "I get the mission of what I'm doing - my husband only sees the risks." One Member, a parent of a young child, had to answer her son's question, "Are you going to get shot too?" This is a very scary time for the extended congressional family, but there is a person on your team who can bring great comfort to them right now: your Member of Congress.



By talking directly to family members, the Member of Congress can personally articulate the importance of security in your office. It sends a powerful message that the leader in the office cares about the people who work for them. Your staff will appreciate both the gesture and the leadership that your Member of Congress can display by taking the time to listen to the staffer families' concerns and communicating how theywill help.

2. Over-Communicate



While your office and staffers may not have been physically affected during the recent events, it has sent feelings of concern throughout the congressional family. Information is flowing and changing rapidly, events are in flux, and people are feeling as though they don't have control. After crisis situations occur, employees are often asked how they felt, and the most common reply is: "I didn't know what was going on."



Over the next few days and weeks we recommend you convene short daily meetings with your staff. This is both to provide you with a forum to communicate important information but also to give staff a license and opportunity to raise concerns. Also forward any relevant email from leadership and institutional offices that is not restricted so staff have access to the information from you instead of getting it from friends, the news media, or—worse—not getting it at all. If you see an individual exhibiting signs or stress or fear, invite them in to talk to you or someone else.



3. Establish Rules and Conduct Training for Dealing with Difficult Constituents



Every congressional office interacts with – and is sometimes accosted by – difficult constituents. During times of crisis, constituent engagement is even more likely to be challenging. Constituents can be angry with political and legislative action taken (or not) by the Congress, they can be upset with a federal agency regarding casework, or they can be genuinely mentally ill individuals. Ironically, those on the frontlines and on the phones in congressional offices are often the newest and least trained staffers, making the challenge of interacting with these constituents even more difficult.



Take the time to train all staff on how to deal with difficult constituents. (To aid in this effort, here is a link to a great publication by the California Psychological Association, "A Legislator's Guide: Communicating with Distressed Constituents" (pdf)). Occasionally a constituent will become belligerent, swear, and hurl derogatory epithets. Give clear guidance to staff on what they have to tolerate, and what they don't. Also offer tips on warning signs that the constituent may be a threat to the Member or staffer.



4. Don't Forget the Interns



If you think you and your staff are confused, just think how college students feel. If you have interns right now—whether in-person or remote--spend extra time with them. Include them in as manydiscussions—including electronic ones—as possible. And perhaps contact their parents, either individually or through a conference call, to explain to them how your office is helping to enhance their personal safety, especially if they are away from home.



CMF very much hopes this is the last time we have to publish this advice.