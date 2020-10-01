Registration Now Open for Legislative Operations Class

Program Overview

The Congressional Management Foundation and the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown have brought together more than 70 years of experience to offer a joint program on "Legislative Operations for Congressional Staff."

The two-day course is designed for current legislative staff who want to deepen their skill sets or move into management, as well as for interns looking for a permanent Hill job.

Topics include:

Developing floor vote recommendations, conducting legislative research, writing briefing memos, answering constituent mail, and performing other basic legislative functions;

Working with executive agencies, advocacy organizations, and other outside groups to accomplish the Member's goals;

Creating an effective mail system and managing staff;

Demystifying the Rules and Appropriations Committees and staffing the Member's committee assignments.

Course Schedule

CMF and GAI look forward to hosting this program twice a year.

For a detailed agenda on what content is covered each day, please review: GAI Fall 2020 Agenda.docx



(NOTE: The topics will be the same, although the instructors and agenda may shift.)

Registration

This two-day course is open to all congressional staff and interns.

The cost for both days is $980. Use of official funds to pay for this two-day course is within the guidelines of the Committee on House Administration and the Senate Rules and Administration Committee. To register, please visit: http://gai.georgetown.edu/congressionalstaffcourse.

More Information

Review the answers to the frequently asked questions we receive about this program.

For more than 40 years, the Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) has conducted professional development training for all levels of congressional staff on office operations and management. In 2018, more than 1100 congressional staff attended CMF training programs. CMF also conducts primary research on Congress and provide best practices guidance on office operations.

The Government Affairs Institute (GAI) at Georgetown University has been conducting courses on Capitol Hill since 1965. GAI's mission is to provide education and training about congressional processes, organization, and practices, and about selected legislative policy issues. The faculty has taught extensively at the university level and all are experienced observers of Congress who spend much of their time on Capitol Hill.