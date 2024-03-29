The Fulcrum: Congress needs fixing, but it got some advice from an unexpected source

Fitch is the president and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation and a former congressional staffer.



After watching President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this month, it would be easy to conclude that members of Congress have little interest in, and do not value, civility, bipartisanship and collaboration as a means to address the challenges our nation faces. But a recent survey of some other folks who were also in the House chamber the same night shows those principles are still respected on Capitol Hill. These people are the men and women who work as staff in Congress.

