Watch: Managing Stress in Staff and Constituents During a Crisis

Program Overview

As the coronavirus crisis worsens, stress levels among congressional staff and your constituents are going to rise and your team will have to deal with terribly difficult issues, including death, loss, anger, etc.

These times will place new pressure on congressional staff, requiring you to demonstrate empathy and employ new skills, while facing some of these same challenges in your own lives and families.

You can't become a mental health professional overnight – however, you can quickly learn how to assess complex situations, calm anxious staff, and provide some comfort to constituents who could be facing life-and-death decisions.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF), in partnership with SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, will host a webinar on how to adapt in this environment. Participants will learn:

strategies and communication skills for dealing with emotional constituents, ways of managing their personal emotions in this stressful time, resources to turn to for support and other key tools for managing this crisis and serving the public effectively

Details

"Managing Stress in Staff and Constituents During a Crisis" with former Rep. Brian Baird, Ph.D.

Friday, April 17

3pm Eastern/12pm Pacific

Watch the recording and download the slides >>

ABOUT THE PRESENTERS

This program will be led by former Congressman Brian Baird, Ph.D. (D-WA), who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 years and is also a clinical psychologist. It will also include Kristin Welsh-Simpson, Director of the Senate Employee Assistance program, and Liz McBride, Director of the House Office of Employee Assistance.

HOW TO REGISTER

This webinar is open to all House and Senate managers AND staff. Please register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5237419591463070990



Instructions on how to access the webinar will be included in the email confirmation. Note: you will need to use your computer audio for the webcast – no call-in via telephone is available.

More Information

The "Life in Congress" project is a partnership between CMF and SHRM that seeks to identify human resource challenges in Congress and provide recommendations for overcoming them in order to make Congress a better place for both Members and staffers to work.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend. Learn more at CongressFoundation.org and on Twitter @CongressFdn.



SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.