Upcoming Webinar: Creative Responses in Congress to Increased District/State Needs

Congressional offices have been facing new challenges during the Coronavirus pandemic. These challenges have forced offices to rethink constituent priorities, staff responsibilities, and how to address an ever-growing focus on responding to constituents back home. Constituents seek assistance in a variety of areas ranging from impacted small businesses, increasing unemployment, stimulus relief checks, and other routine and non-routine casework.

To help congressional offices at this time, the Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) will be hosting a webinar "Creative Responses in Congress to Increased District/State Needs." The program will be conducted on Friday, May 8, 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT. The program will be recorded and emailed to all who register.

Register here to attend or receive a recording

CMF has developed this program to provide a forum for sharing information among congressional offices. The program will feature senior level congressional staff sharing their experiences, challenges, and how they chose to address the increased workload back in their districts/states. By the end of the program, you should expect to gain information on the following:

How to address shifting priorities due to increased constituent needs

How offices are retooling staff responsibilities with innovative solutions

How offices are reprioritizing responsibilities and tasks in light of the current crisis

CMF strongly encourages senior level congressional staff to not only attend the seminar, but share your own experiences that might be helpful, and from which other offices can learn. (Even though we are focusing on the topic of district/state operations, all senior level staff are encouraged to attend because responding to these challenges will likely affect your entire congressional office.)

This webinar will be moderated by Bradford Fitch, CMF's President and CEO.