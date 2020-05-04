How Congress is Interacting with Constituents During the Coronavirus Outbreak - Watch the Recording (Exclusive Webinar)

Watch the Recording

Since the COVID-19 crisis forced Congress to shift to a remote work environment, the Congressional Management Foundation has been working with congressional staff to support and inform their transition. Meanwhile, advocacy groups have had to adapt their strategies to connect with lawmakers with the following questions unanswered.

Can congressional offices respond to advocacy campaigns during this crisis?

Are congressional offices operating remotely and effectively? Which communications tools are best (and worst) for reaching Congress during the crisis?

On April 27, CMF conducted a webinar where it revealed the results of a recent survey of more than 100 senior congressional staff on engaging Congress during this crisis.

About the Advocacy Association: The Advocacy Association was launched today when The Grassroots Professional Network and the Advocacy Leaders Network combined their best assets to further support advocacy professionals nationwide and advance the interests of our industry. It will provide a forum for advocacy professionals to come together and discuss new ideas, collaborate on new partnerships, and develop resources to elevate the advocacy profession.

