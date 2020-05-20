Upcoming Webinar: Creative Responses in Congress to Changing DC Operations

Program Overview

Congressional offices have been facing new challenges during the Coronavirus pandemic. These challenges have forced offices to rethink priorities and responsibilities to focus on an ever-increasing and changing workload.

CMF has developed this program to provide a forum for sharing information among congressional offices. The program will feature senior level congressional staff sharing their experiences, challenges, and how they chose to modify their DC operations. By the end of the program, you should expect to gain information on the following:

How to address shifting priorities due to increased constituent needs

How offices are retooling staff responsibilities with innovative solutions

How offices are reprioritizing responsibilities and tasks in light of the current crisis

CMF strongly encourages senior level congressional staff to not only attend the seminar, but share your own experiences that might be helpful, and from which other offices can learn.

Details

"Creative Responses in Congress to Changing DC Operations"

Friday, May 29

1:00pm Eastern/10:00am Pacific

Register here to attend or receive a recording

This webinar will be moderated by Bradford Fitch, CMF's President and CEO. It is made possible through the generous support of Aflac.