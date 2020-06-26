Are You OK?

The Senate Employee Assistance Program and the House Office of Employee Assistance have many resources for supporting health and well being, including counseling, LifeCare, mindfulness apps, and online/recorded training. Please visit your intranet websites for more information or contact them directly:

Senate Employee Assistance Program: 202-224-3902 and http://webster.senate.gov/eap/

House Office of Employee Assistance: 202-225-2400, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , and information is available on HouseNet.house.gov under Personnel

Their services are free and confidential, and they are providing support by both phone and video calls right now. They can work with Members and staff and family members, too. Your office will not be notified if you use their services, and nothing will show up on any record, including insurance.

CMF also has resources you can use to help support Members, staff and constituents. Many of them are compiled in our Coronavirus Resource Center, including:

Don't forget to check in with each other, and don't forget about the boss! CMF is here for you, too. We're thinking of you during these very difficult times.