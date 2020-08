Upcoming Webinar: Successfully Managing Remote Interns

Program Overview

This webinar will discuss how to redesign your internship program for remote/virtual interns, and congressional staff will offer their tips/best practices for successfully making this transition. Representatives from the Committees on House Administration and Ethics also will be present to answer any questions you may have.

This webinar is open to all House and Senate staff. Register and submit your questionsh ere: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TmNnp0PhTOaPu5Ex9xQplg

Program Details

Successfully Managing Remote Interns

Thursday, August 6

3pm Eastern/12pm Pacific

About the Presenters

This webinar will be moderated by C2C Founder and CEO, Audrey Henson. In the wake of COVID-19, Audrey has successfully launched C2C-U, a free professional development platform that trains students from all over the nation. The award-winning platform matches students with a DC-based professional mentor and provides career opportunities directly to C2C-U students.

MSA Founder and President, Ananda Bhatia, Author of the Capitol Hill "Working From Home Guide" for SAs/LCs (who is also managing 10 remote interns this summer).

About the Modernization Staff Association

The Modernization Staff Association (MSA) is a bipartisan group that focuses on internal reform issues that primarily affect junior Hill staffers. Our mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Congressional staff by modernizing systems that affect their day-to-day operations. For more information or to join, please contact Ananda Bhatia at 703-728-4293 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Follow the MSA on Instagram ( @msacaphill ), Twitter ( @MSA_CapHill ), and Facebook (“Modernization Staff Association” (public group)).

