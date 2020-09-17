Lessons Learned as a Remote Intern

Originally, I was set to spend the summer working in our Nation's Capital. As a rising senior studying political science, I knew this would be a paramount time to build my network and prepare for post-grad life on the horizon. My plans, however, came to a screeching halt as the novel coronavirus wreaked havoc on our nation and the world. My summer program was a minor casualty amongst the immense devastation and social instability, but my disappointment was palpable. I also feared how these current circumstances could negatively impact my prospects (as well as the prospects of our nation). As a first-generation college student coming from a working class background, a summer interning on Capitol Hill would make a world of difference-- it would offer an insider look into my prospective field, it would provide ample opportunity to network, and it would likely bolster my chances of landing a real job post-graduation. I didn't expect these benefits to be replicable in a remote workspace, but I still eagerly accepted an invitation to intern with the Congressional Management Foundation for the summer.

Compared to many of my peers whose internships were simply cancelled, I was lucky-- but I was nervous for what was in store. I had never worked a remote internship and knew little of what to expect. My nerves, however, were soon eased as I managed to hit the ground running thanks to a meticulously crafted onboarding plan, the welcoming nature of my colleagues (who I am grateful made the effort to get to know me), and my own determination to succeed. Not only was I able to perform substantive work-- like helping to organize survey data for our coronavirus report-- but essentially all of the work I engaged in taught me something-- whether it was how to navigate Salesforce or the inner workings of Congress. Ultimately, I am pleasantly surprised at the amount I've learned, worked, and managed to clarify my professional goals (remotely).

Below, I have included some key takeaways and recommendations for my fellow remote interns:

Take advantage of the remote environment

Perhaps it is natural to feel disappointed that your internship is remote-- and while the formatting obfuscates several of the key benefits of interning in a hub like Capitol Hill, interning in the digital world is not necessarily inopportune. Firstly, many of the mundane, but time-consuming duties interns often perform (such as doing coffee runs, answering phones, and setting up for events/meetings) simply become unnecessary. This provides ample opportunity to engage in the real, substantive work that will spice up your resume.

Secondly, although networking events may be unavailable--many organizations have resorted to hosting webinars as opposed to in-person events-- I would often hunt down and attend webinars on a range of subject matter (sources like Hill Happenings are fantastic). You can learn a lot from experts-- and often speakers will provide their contact information if you reach out to them with questions (ah yes, networking).

Finally, remote work allows for... additional work! Since I was able to stay in my hometown while technically interning in D.C., I worked a part-time job at a small coffee shop (which I'd worked at previously), [remote] volunteered for a local congressional campaign, and signed up for a variety of online courses curated by non-profit organizations as well as Ivy League Universities. I don't necessarily recommend working multiple jobs and taking a bunch of classes in addition to completing a remote internship, but if you have the capacity and would like additional income or experience-- there are lots of options available thanks to quarantine (just don't overdo it).

Staying organized will help you succeed

Depending on the organization you're interning for, you may or may not be basically on your own most days-- this means your schedule is yours to formulate (this can be good or bad). In lieu of supervision, it is even more imperative to track deadlines, set aside designated time windows to perform assigned tasks, and I beg of you--take BREAKS--even schedule them into your own online calendar, planner, or whatever you may be using (definitely be using something). I learned the hard way that staring into a screen for 8 hours a day will wear you (and your corneas) down quickly. You simply cannot succeed in an internship if your eyeballs are fried, you forgot to eat all day, and your legs are cramped because you haven't moved-- so find a routine that works for you, your body, and your company.

Furthermore, keeping track of your meetings, the work you've done, questions you have, and answers you've received is key to your short-term and long-term success. This truly applies in any internship but is all-the-more crucial of a practice in a remote environment where interactions are potentially infrequent and supervision is absent.

Be proactive in building relationships with your colleagues

Since you won't be running into any colleagues in the office, you'll have to take initiative in various forms if you'd like to develop relationships with your colleagues. Schedule regular check-ins with those you're working on projects with and utilize the time to ask questions about your work, their work, or their field. Based on my experience most people are eager to share! I'd further recommend having pre-planned questions for one-on-one meetings (Zoom calls can be incredibly awkward as nonverbal/environmental buffers are noticeably absent in the digital world). This is also just generally helpful for staying organized. Your colleagues can be a wealth of insider knowledge and provide substantial career (and life) guidance if you give them the chance-- so take advantage and they'll make your internship feel worthwhile. Again, just don't forget to take notes. As my colleagues have frequently urged me, remember to also stay in touch to maintain your network, friendships, and you can even make plans to meet in real life if you're planning on working in the place they are located!

While we are all eager to safely return to in-person offices-- it is unclear when the pandemic will cease and what the future will hold for the workspace. Additionally, attempting to lay the groundwork for a career in such turbulent times is genuinely stressful. But the ongoing chaos does not render this time defunct-- there is still ample room to learn, grow, and connect with others-- so go forth and conquer (the best you can with the resources at your disposal)!

Maya Clark is a student at the University of California, Davis and is majoring in Political Science. She interned remotely with the Congressional Management Foundation from June-August 2020.