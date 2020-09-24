Statement from Bradford Fitch, President and CEO on Modernization Recommendations

Wow! The Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress has done it again!

The latest recommendations from the Committee are the boldest and most creative set of ideas to improve the Congress in a generation. These proposals, coupled with the previous recommendations, will tangibly improve the House’s public policy process and enhance services to constituents. Most noteworthy are the Committee’s proposals to restore some of the so-called “Article One” powers - constitutional authority which resides in Congress - which have been diminished, delegated, or allowed to atrophy in recent decades. These recommendations will strengthen Congress, allow constituents to have a greater voice in government spending, and help restore the proper balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government.



Finally, the extraordinary accomplishments of this House select committee should motivate the U.S. Senate to create a similar select committee, or develop a joint committee with the House for the 117th Congress in January. The result will not only be a more effective and efficient Congress, but also a better-served constituency. If the U.S. Senate does not follow the House’s lead, it is likely that within a few years the so-called “lower chamber of Congress” will have significantly better technology, personnel, and capabilities to serve the American people – a condition that would likely be discomfiting to the U.S. Senate.

Read the full set of recommendations passed today here.