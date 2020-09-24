Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
FOLLOW US:Twitter iconRSS iconYouTube iconFacebook iconLinkedIn icon
Home > News > Blog > Statement from Bradford Fitch, President and CEO on Modernization Recommendations

Statement from Bradford Fitch, President and CEO on Modernization Recommendations

by CMF on September 24, 2020

Wow! The Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress has done it again! 

The latest recommendations from the Committee are the boldest and most creative set of ideas to improve the Congress in a generation. These proposals, coupled with the previous recommendations, will tangibly improve the House’s public policy process and enhance services to constituents. Most noteworthy are the Committee’s proposals to restore some of the so-called “Article One” powers - constitutional authority which resides in Congress - which have been diminished, delegated, or allowed to atrophy in recent decades. These recommendations will strengthen Congress, allow constituents to have a greater voice in government spending, and help restore the proper balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government.

Finally, the extraordinary accomplishments of this House select committee should motivate the U.S. Senate to create a similar select committee, or develop a joint committee with the House for the 117th Congress in January. The result will not only be a more effective and efficient Congress, but also a better-served constituency. If the U.S. Senate does not follow the House’s lead, it is likely that within a few years the so-called “lower chamber of Congress” will have significantly better technology, personnel, and capabilities to serve the American people – a condition that would likely be discomfiting to the U.S. Senate.

Read the full set of recommendations passed today here.

 
committee, congressional operations
 
 
donate-button-cmf

PROJECTS

thumbnail image of communicating with congress

Communicating with Congress The Internet forever changed how citizens and Congress interacts. The goal of this project is to facilitate a more meaningful democratic dialogue.

thumbnail image of American flags

Congress 3.0 In an effort to help Congress meet the needs of today’s world, CMF and our academic partners are facilitating innovative experiments for engaging constituents with a cohort of House and Senate offices.

thumbnail image of the Capitol rotunda

Life in Congress
This novel research project by CMF and the Society for Human Resource Management has two goals: identify the factors that motivate congressional staff and shed some light on Congress as a workplace.

thumbnail image of U.S. Capitol Dome

Resilient Democracy Coalition The goal of this project is to facilitate deliberation among thought leaders to produce a unified, cohesive vision about the state of Congress that can then be used to make both Congress, and American democracy, more resilient.

guidestar-silver

ABOUT CMF

Inside of Capitol Dome

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.

Read more about CMF

 
 