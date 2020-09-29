Upcoming Webinar: Sustainable Performance Management on Oct. 21

Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
by CMF on September 29, 2020

Program Overview

Congressional staff crave feedback from managers – and CMF research shows, they're not getting it. A survey of congressional staff by CMF and the Society for Human Resource Management showed that 58% said "recognition by management" about job performance was "very important," but only 22% of staff said they were "very satisfied" with their manager's feedback. This may seem like a burden for managers, but it's actually a golden opportunity to enhance staff performance and employee retention.

In this training, CMF's CEO will provide guidance to managers on how to:

  • outline a system for motivating your staff;
  • conduct successful "performance reviews" remotely (which really should be reoriented to "goal setting");
  • prepare you for conversations to have with staff throughout the year;
  • explain the process for dealing with performance issues in your office; and
  • help you develop performance goals for 2021 and beyond.

Event Details

Wednesday, October 21
1-2pm Eastern

Register for this webinar here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/734055263323062029

CMF WILL ALSO PROVIDE PARTICIPANTS WITH SAMPLE PERFORMANCE REVIEW FORMS.

Bradford Fitch, CMF's President and CEO, will lead the program. As well as extensive consulting and teaching experience, he has authored two books in addition to previously editing Setting Course: A Congressional Management Guide.


More Information

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend.

 
