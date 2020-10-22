Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
FOLLOW US:Twitter iconRSS iconYouTube iconFacebook iconLinkedIn icon
Home > News > Blog > COVID-19 Compels Congress to Rely More on Remote Interactions with Constituents

COVID-19 Compels Congress to Rely More on Remote Interactions with Constituents

by CMF Research Assistant on October 22, 2020
This is the second in a series of blog posts summarizing our “Coronavirus, Congress, and Constituent Communications” report, which will be posted weekly culminating in the release of our second Member-Constituent Engagement report, “The Future of Citizen Engagement: Pre-COVID Challenges to Constituent Communication.” Check back here weekly for new posts outlining how the global pandemic has changed congressional communications.
Unsurprisingly, when COVID-19 changed life as we knew it, most Members of Congress curtailed their public appearances in favor of remote interactions. They significantly increased their use of the telephone and Internet for both smaller group meetings and events, as well as town hall meetings. They also increased their website updates to keep constituents informed of fast-breaking developments with the virus, unemployment, small business loans and more.
 
MCE2 Graph 1
 
In addition, online and telephone town hall meetings became very important during the pandemic for understanding constituents' views and opinions and for communicating the Member's views and activities to constituents. Virtual and telephone town halls are also easier for constituents who may not be able—or willing—to drive to a physical location to meet with a Senator or Representative.
 
MCE Graph 2
 

"Under normal circumstances, [telephone town halls] are good and we've done them occasionally, but the cost-benefit analysis is much clearer in this crisis as more people are joining than we've seen in the past, justifying the cost." – Senate Administrative Director

 

Looking to the future, many staffers said they expect their offices to continue engaging constituents remotely, even after social distancing and quarantine restrictions have life.

MCE Graph 3

 

"It seems like we will do more outreach via virtual and phone than we ever used to. Press conferences and roundtable meetings that don't need to be done in person, probably won't be. And I don't think any of our staff will be required to attend large events, conferences, meetings on behalf of the Senator in person we used to do." —Senate State Director

 

COVID-19 has changed our country in ways unimaginable just a year ago. From big events to office busy-work, we face new challenges in how we function, but also new opportunities. Congress, too, faces a herculean task in moving traditional, in-person town halls, as well as receiving daily letters and emails from constituents, to an online environment, all while keeping pace with the increasing pressures Americans face in these trying times. In May and June of 2020, CMF surveyed senior congressional staffers to find out how Congress and their offices are adjusting to the abrupt changes, and how it has affected the relationship with their constituents. We discussed seven key findings in the report The Future of Citizen Engagement: Coronavirus, Congress, and Constituent Communications. One is that, as a result of COVID-19, Congress has scaled back in-person meetings, relying more on video, telephone, and other electronic means to engage their constituents.

William Mioduszewski is a recent graduate at William Paterson University and majored in Political Science. He interned remotely with the Congressional Management Foundation from September-December 2020.

 
congressional operations
 
 
donate-button-cmf

PROJECTS

thumbnail image of communicating with congress

Communicating with Congress The Internet forever changed how citizens and Congress interacts. The goal of this project is to facilitate a more meaningful democratic dialogue.

thumbnail image of American flags

Congress 3.0 In an effort to help Congress meet the needs of today’s world, CMF and our academic partners are facilitating innovative experiments for engaging constituents with a cohort of House and Senate offices.

thumbnail image of the Capitol rotunda

Life in Congress
This novel research project by CMF and the Society for Human Resource Management has two goals: identify the factors that motivate congressional staff and shed some light on Congress as a workplace.

thumbnail image of U.S. Capitol Dome

Resilient Democracy Coalition The goal of this project is to facilitate deliberation among thought leaders to produce a unified, cohesive vision about the state of Congress that can then be used to make both Congress, and American democracy, more resilient.

guidestar-silver

ABOUT CMF

Inside of Capitol Dome

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.

Read more about CMF

 
 