COVID-19 Compels Congress to Rely More on Remote Interactions with Constituents

"Under normal circumstances, [telephone town halls] are good and we've done them occasionally, but the cost-benefit analysis is much clearer in this crisis as more people are joining than we've seen in the past, justifying the cost." – Senate Administrative Director
Looking to the future, many staffers said they expect their offices to continue engaging constituents remotely, even after social distancing and quarantine restrictions have life.
"It seems like we will do more outreach via virtual and phone than we ever used to. Press conferences and roundtable meetings that don't need to be done in person, probably won't be. And I don't think any of our staff will be required to attend large events, conferences, meetings on behalf of the Senator in person we used to do." —Senate State Director
COVID-19 has changed our country in ways unimaginable just a year ago. From big events to office busy-work, we face new challenges in how we function, but also new opportunities. Congress, too, faces a herculean task in moving traditional, in-person town halls, as well as receiving daily letters and emails from constituents, to an online environment, all while keeping pace with the increasing pressures Americans face in these trying times. In May and June of 2020, CMF surveyed senior congressional staffers to find out how Congress and their offices are adjusting to the abrupt changes, and how it has affected the relationship with their constituents. We discussed seven key findings in the report The Future of Citizen Engagement: Coronavirus, Congress, and Constituent Communications. One is that, as a result of COVID-19, Congress has scaled back in-person meetings, relying more on video, telephone, and other electronic means to engage their constituents.
William Mioduszewski is a recent graduate at William Paterson University and majored in Political Science. He interned remotely with the Congressional Management Foundation from September-December 2020.