Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
FOLLOW US:Twitter iconRSS iconYouTube iconFacebook iconLinkedIn icon
Home > News > Blog > COVID-19 Has Brought Congressional Offices Closer to Their Constituents

COVID-19 Has Brought Congressional Offices Closer to Their Constituents

by CMF Research Assistant on November 11, 2020

This is the third in a series of blog posts summarizing our "Coronavirus, Congress, and Constituent Communications" report, which will be posted weekly culminating in the release of our second Member-Constituent Engagement report, "The Future of Citizen Engagement: Pre-COVID Challenges to Constituent Communication." Check back here weekly for new posts outlining how the global pandemic has changed congressional communications.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Americans have been reaching out to their elected representatives like never before, and Congress has stepped up to the task. Senior staffers in the House and Senate indicate their offices have been receiving more constituent communications, and they're having more substantive interactions with constituents than they did prior to the pandemic. Most offices have also increased the resources they dedicate to engaging with those they represent.

MCE3 Graph 1

 

"I think the increased use of video conferencing has opened a door to many new opportunities to engage with constituents and groups that most offices had not really considered previously." —House Deputy Chief of Staff

 

A significant amount of the increase is due to requests for assistance related to different aspects of the COVID-19 crisis, including help with stimulus checks, small business loans, problems with government benefits, and unemployment. These are substantive and often emotional interactions with constituents that sometimes require significant time to resolve.

 

"I was surprised at how little has changed and at the ability of staff to continue to do their jobs well while working remotely." – Senate Chief of Staff

 

Congressional offices also have had to invest more financial and personnel into managing it all, and some Senators and Representatives–including some who had previously refused to use even email–have found themselves going live on their social media accounts, posting and participating in video interviews, conducting telephone and online town hall meetings, participating in remote committee proceedings, and forwarding landline phones to staffers' mobile phones to continue their work and serve their constituents, even when they cannot meet face-to-face.

As America continues to deal with COVID-19, Americans have turned to their Senators and Representatives for leadership and assistance. Congress has been forced to make unexpected changes in a short amount of time in order to serve their needs. In May and June of 2020, CMF surveyed senior congressional staffers to find out how Congress and their offices are adjusting to the abrupt changes, and how it has affected the relationship with their constituents. We discussed the seven key findings in the report The Future of Citizen Engagement: Coronavirus, Congress, and Constituent Communications.

Stay tuned this winter for the next report in this series: The Future of Citizen Engagement: Pre-COVID Challenges to Constituent Communications.

William Mioduszewski is a recent graduate at William Paterson University and majored in Political Science. He interned remotely with the Congressional Management Foundation from September-December 2020.

 
congressional operations
 
 
donate-button-cmf

PROJECTS

thumbnail image of communicating with congress

Communicating with Congress The Internet forever changed how citizens and Congress interacts. The goal of this project is to facilitate a more meaningful democratic dialogue.

thumbnail image of American flags

Congress 3.0 In an effort to help Congress meet the needs of today’s world, CMF and our academic partners are facilitating innovative experiments for engaging constituents with a cohort of House and Senate offices.

thumbnail image of the Capitol rotunda

Life in Congress
This novel research project by CMF and the Society for Human Resource Management has two goals: identify the factors that motivate congressional staff and shed some light on Congress as a workplace.

thumbnail image of U.S. Capitol Dome

Resilient Democracy Coalition The goal of this project is to facilitate deliberation among thought leaders to produce a unified, cohesive vision about the state of Congress that can then be used to make both Congress, and American democracy, more resilient.

guidestar-silver

ABOUT CMF

Inside of Capitol Dome

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.

Read more about CMF

 
 