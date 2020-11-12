Recommendations of the House Select Committee on Modernization Through My Eyes

I am a first generation college student in my senior year at the University of North Texas studying political science. While my studies have focused on representation in our political system, it was not until I began my internship at POPVOX this semester that I learned about the work of the House Select Committee on Modernization — and that bipartisan members of Congress are working together to address many issues that are important to me.

As I read the select committee’s 97 recommendations, from technology improvements to process changes, I was surprised to find suggestions directly related to my academic work and to my personal lived experience, namely the continued lack of diversity among members of Congress and staff and the importance of making official resources available in different languages to increase accessibility. As a young Latina who grew up speaking Spanish with my parents and feeling like the world of Congress was not within reach, it meant a lot to me to read suggestions that address the issues that have kept too many people in my community from actively participating in government. The acknowledgement of these challenges and their importance to a “modern” Congress makes me hopeful to see what comes next.

Increasing diversity among representatives, staff, witnesses and those who interact with Congress

One quote in particular that stood out to me in the report was from Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO):

"I was heartened that the Committee strongly supported recommendations with the goal of recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce here on Capitol Hill. For Congress to function at the highest level, civil discourse alone is not enough. It demands discourse that is informed by a wide variety of perspectives that truly reflect the diversity of the American people. It is with the combination of diverse viewpoints and backgrounds along with a system that supports constructive dialogue between those viewpoints in which we will find a system that best fights for a better future for the American people. I’m proud of the work of this Committee because I know that our recommendations will help us step much closer to that ideal."

Rep. Cleaver’s words shed light on how impactful and necessary it is to increase the diversity of those who serve the American people and work within Congress. As the only member of color on the Select Committee, he also exemplifies the importance of having people of different backgrounds and perspectives at the table and in positions of power to be able to give voice to these issues and participate in finding solutions. As Rep. Cleaver notes, the House made progress in that area with the establishment of an Office of Diversity and Inclusion as part of the rules package for the 116th Congress “to help Members recruit and retain a more diverse workforce.” This concrete step proved that Members are not just highlighting these issues, but are taking action to address them.

Through my studies, I have learned that a lack of diversity among representatives leads to less responsiveness to issues that are most prevalent among minorities. That in turn, leads minorities to feel discouraged from participating and losing confidence that elected representatives are actually there to represent “them.” Studies by Minta and Sinclair-Chapman have found that more diverse legislatures correlate to greater emphasis on civil rights and social welfare issues — those that primarily affect disadvantaged and minority groups.

In my own north Texas hispanic community, I have seen this phenomenon first-hand. When I was growing up, my family did not have experience with civic engagement. I was never encouraged to vote — let alone to write or call a representative. Many of those in my community had given up on getting involved before even trying. The lack of faces and voices like mine stood as a discouraging barrier — but now it is my motivation. I know the power of a little encouragement or an invitation to the table, and I now want to work to help others see themselves in the halls of power. That is why the recommendations in the Select Committee report — and knowing that they were approved unanimously by the bipartisan members of the committee — mean so much to me.

Addressing the Language barrier

One other issue that I was very glad to see addressed in the Select Committee report is the language barrier that prevents many from being able to understand or engage with their government. Language challenges go well beyond politics, but it is especially important when it is the obstacle that stands between fair and equal participation. As the report acknowledges:

"Members of Congress increasingly represent diverse communities of constituents who do not speak English as a first language. Communicating with these constituents should not pose challenges to Members and staff, and the burden of figuring out how to communicate with their Representatives should not fall on constituents."

"Today in the United States, one in five people speak a language other than English at home, and of that population who are 15 or older 42 percent report having some difficulty with the English language. Despite the increases in the eligible voting populations of Latinos and Asian-Americans in recent decades, according to the Pew Research Center there continues to be a 15–20 percent gap in voting participation rates between those voters and whites. While a variety of factors can contribute to a voter’s inability to participate in the election process, in many communities language barriers are a huge obstacle."

I have witnessed first-hand the way that not speaking English as a first language can pose significant challenges in all aspects of life. English was not my first language. It has taken me years of school and many political science classes to finally feel like I understand how things work in American politics and to feel comfortable expressing myself. Access to basic information — especially about government — should not be that out-of-reach for so many.

There were countless times growing up when I had to translate for my parents. Many families understand the feeling of grown-ups depending on their children to navigate basic interactions. The joy that they felt when we went to a place where they didn’t need my help was beyond what I can describe. The report notes that “some Member offices have their newsletters translated into multiple languages, provide simultaneous translation services at live and digital town hall meetings, and offer live, over-the-phone translation services to constituents.” More offices taking these steps would mean so much to so many, helping them feel welcome and included. It is somewhat ironic, however, that many who would benefit from the report’s recommendations may never know about them because, of course, Congress does not yet have a system for making committee communications available in multiple languages.

Jennifer with her family after her high school graduation

I, myself, have decided that I will be translating any important articles that I write — starting with this one — about Congress or politics, because I want to do my part to make information and opportunities more accessible to all and to use my opportunities to create more for everyone else.

The Select Committee’s report resonated with me because it emphasized issues that directly touch my personal experience and gives me hope that bipartisan Members of Congress care about making things better and more accessible for people like those in my family and community. I am excited about the solutions proposed and optimistic for what comes next

Jennifer Graciano is a an undergraduate political science major at the University of North Texas and an intern at POPVOX.