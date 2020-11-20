The New Member Experience: What to Expect for You, Your Staff, and Your Family

Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
by CMF on November 20, 2020

Welcome to the best rollercoaster ride of your life! You’re about to be a part of one of the most amazing experiences in public service: the United States Congress. Whether you’re a staffer, Member, or even a family member, this experience is NOTHING like you’ve ever experienced … and we mean that both in a good and bad way.

While freshman offices have extraordinary opportunities to make their positive imprint in their community and the office, they also bring difficult challenges that go beyond the normal professional demands of a new job. This webinar is designed for all those associated with setting up and running a freshman office in the House or Senate: Member, Senator, staffer, spouse, partner – even kids.

This program is based on Life in Congress: The Member Perspective, a joint research report by the Congressional Management Foundation and SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, and CMF's signature publication, Setting Course: A Congressional Management Guide. In this program participants will learn:

  • How Members of Congress really spend their time (it’s not what you think);
  • What a sample schedule looks like;
  • The best way to set up communication channels between staff and the Member’s family;
  • What Members are most satisfied about with their jobs – and what are the areas where they want improvement.

Event Details

Wednesday, December 16, 12:00-1:30pm Eastern

This webinar is open to all new Members of Congress, their staff, and their families. Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5933835967779444492

More Information

This webinar will be conducted by Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. Fitch has 35 years of experience of working with Congress as a journalist, staffer, consultant, including 15 years with CMF.

** This webinar is made possible through the generous support of: Aflac, Alzheimer's Association, Food Marketing Institute, General Motors Corporation, International Paper, KnowWho, National Association of Counties, and the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association. **

 
