Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
Upcoming Webinar: Strategic Planning on December 14

by CMF on December 03, 2020

Do you find yourself constantly reacting to other offices' agendas? Do your staff find it difficult to focus their energy to achieve significant accomplishments? Or does your boss keep adding priorities and goals, leaving your team scrambling to keep up, or pose questions about their legacy that leave you quaking in your boots? If so, this session is for you! You will learn how to:

  • Create and select (at most) 5 major strategic goals to pursue in line with your boss's mission
  • Engage your staff in the overall office goals
  • Develop an implementation plan for your office for the next Congress
  • Incorporate the current political environment into your office priorities

Event Details

"Strategic Planning: Creating a System for Achieving (almost) All Your Goals"
Monday, December 14
2:00 pm Eastern/11:00 am Pacific


How to Register

This program is for senior House staff only. To register, click here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5809073283151832844


About the Presenter

This program will be conducted by Bradford Fitch, CMF's President and CEO. Brad has worked with Congress for 35 years, including 13 years as a staffer in the House and Senate and 15 years at CMF. He is the author of "Media Relations Handbook for Agencies, Associations, Nonprofits, and Congress" and "Citizens Handbook to Influencing Elected Officials," and was a previous editor of CMF's signature publication Setting Course: A Congressional Management Guide.


More Information

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend.

 
