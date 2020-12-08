2020 Democracy Awards Ceremony Recap

For decades, people all over the country have continued to lose faith in the officials that they vote into office. It is not a challenging task to find people across the country dissatisfied with how the country is run. At the Congressional Management Foundation, one of the many ways in which we try to increase the level of trust between the People and their elected officials is through the Democracy Awards, our honors program for Members of Congress and their staff.

Constituent Service – Recognizes offices for their outstanding practices or achievements in regard to their ability to properly and efficiently represent their constituents.

Constituent Service – Recognizes offices for their outstanding practices or achievements in regard to their ability to properly and efficiently represent their constituents.

"Life in Congress" Workplace Environment – Recognizes offices that have established both formal policies and informal cultures help to develop the careers and experiences for all members of their respective staffs.

"Life in Congress" Workplace Environment – Recognizes offices that have established both formal policies and informal cultures help to develop the careers and experiences for all members of their respective staffs.

Transparency and Accountability – Recognizes offices that hold themselves accountable by making sure that their constituents have full access to the activities taken by their elected officials whose actions directly affect them.

Transparency and Accountability – Recognizes offices that hold themselves accountable by making sure that their constituents have full access to the activities taken by their elected officials whose actions directly affect them.

Innovation and Modernization – Recognizes offices employing originality or creativity in most, if not all, aspects of their congressional operations.

Of course, the 2020 awards ceremony on October 6 was virtual – yet that setting did not diminish thrill and excitement for the winners.The Democracy Awards recognize and spotlight congressional offices from around the country that have gone above and beyond in service to their constituents. Another reason behind these awards is that the recipients provide examples for other offices to emulate. While this is only the third year for the Democracy Awards, in that short time CMF has already seen many offices make obtaining one of these awards a priority shortly after they were elected.Michelle Dorothy, Chief of Staff for Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, 2020 Democracy Award winner for Transparency and Accountability, remarked during the award ceremony, "I've been on the Hill for a long time so I know the great work that CMF does and so I was super happy that this was a goal of hers." As a freshman lawmaker running in her first reelection campaign, the Rep. Houlahan established winning a Democracy Awards as a strategic goal of the office!In order to be considered for a Democracy Award, a congressional office needs to self-nominate via a questionnaire on the CMF website. If the office is chosen to move on in the process by the CMF team, the office in question must then partake in an interview. After finalists are selected, offices must provide an array of evidence demonstrating why they should be the winner of the that category. The winners are determined by an expert committee comprised primarily of former Members of Congress and former congressional staffers (representing both parties and chambers) will select two winners (one Republican and one Democrat) from each of the categories, which include:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony was presented virtually. The virtual environment didn't dismay the winners, who were thrilled to accept via video from CMF President and CEO Bradford Fitch. Stream the awards ceremony here.

Standout comments from Members of Congress during the ceremony include:

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) : "We have an amazing squad to make sure we are doing the right things for our community and we set a goal to be as accessible and transparent as possible."

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) : "We have an amazing squad to make sure we are doing the right things for our community and we set a goal to be as accessible and transparent as possible."

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) : "The staff puts a lot of work into it, but it is a Harley Davidson-inspired stockholder's report for the constituents of the 26th district and its available to them throughout the year so they can see what we have been up to."

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) : "The staff puts a lot of work into it, but it is a Harley Davidson-inspired stockholder's report for the constituents of the 26th district and its available to them throughout the year so they can see what we have been up to."

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) : "My staff are absolutely some of the best in the field when it comes to getting responses from the federal agencies. I wouldn't be where I am today without them."

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) : "My staff are absolutely some of the best in the field when it comes to getting responses from the federal agencies. I wouldn't be where I am today without them."

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) : "It's the team that deserves the award more than myself. We are proud of the award and we are proud of the work that we do. We are not interested in being the 2nd best congressional office and they make it happen."

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) : "It's the team that deserves the award more than myself. We are proud of the award and we are proud of the work that we do. We are not interested in being the 2nd best congressional office and they make it happen."

Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) : "From day 1, I have been fortunate to have a very competent, forward looking team that has helped me catch up to technology and ways in which we communicated with the public.

Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) : "From day 1, I have been fortunate to have a very competent, forward looking team that has helped me catch up to technology and ways in which we communicated with the public.

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX): "If we fail to be open, honest, and transparent, then we shouldn't represent our home districts."

Even with the unfortunate circumstances the country has found itself in, CMF has been able to and will continue to adapt to this rapidly changing environment, and that includes honoring congressional offices for their extraordinary public service. The results of the 2020 Democracy Awards show that regardless of the scenarios we find ourselves in, CMF continues to advance the mission of building trust and effectiveness in Congress through an awards program that recognizes extraordinary public service and provides examples for offices to emulate.

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Democracy Awards: nominate your office today.

Ian Harris is a junior at Susquehanna University, majoring in Political Science. He spent the fall of 2020 interning at the Congressional Management Program through his school's semester in DC program.