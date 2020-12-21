Statement from Bradford Fitch, President and CEO on Modernization Committee

The Congressional Management Foundation is thrilled the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress will continue through the 117th Congress!

The Select Committee's pragmatic approach led it to focus on some of the most pressing operational issues facing the House of Representatives. Through its research and thought leadership, it helped illuminate many challenges and provided pragmatic recommendations to help overcome them. It also helped both the House and Senate adapt to the challenges of remote work and continuity of Congress during the current COVID-19 crisis. Its operations have served as a model for other committees of collaboration, vetting, and consensus-building. In our four decades of working with Congress, CMF has rarely seen a group of legislators work so closely together to astutely assess a public policy need, analyze the implications, and chart a course that benefits both the institution and the constituents it serves.

However, their work is not complete. There are additional issues to explore and deeper investigation needed on many of the challenges the Select Committee has already addressed. Given the current state of affairs, there is much work to be done to fully modernize the House so its members more fully engage and serve the People. CMF looks forward to continuing to work with the Select Committee as they creatively explore how best to modernize and improve the House.