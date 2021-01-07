We All Feel Wounded – Here’s How to Help Your Team

Like many who view themselves as congressional institutionalists, we at CMF are reeling today, as we know House and Senate Members and staff are. The halls of the Capitol are more than just a symbol of democracy, they are a workplace where democracy is implemented every day by hard-working, dedicated public servants. We see you, and our hearts are heavy for you today.

Many of our staff have worked on and around Congress for decades. We were there when Officers Chestnut and Gibson were killed in 1998, on 9/11, during the anthrax and sniper attacks, COVID-19, and for all the mundane and sublime times before, between, and since. We are here with and for you now.

To the managers on Capitol Hill, we encourage you to consider the trauma House and Senate employees are facing today and find ways to help them through it. Please don't forget those in supporting roles throughout the legislative branch whose work keeps the infrastructure functioning and legislation moving. Just as it was at the beginning of the pandemic, this is an incredibly stressful time for congressional staff. Please take advantage of this content to help your staff during this difficult time: a video and supporting materials from our webinar Managing Stress in Staff and Constituents During a Crisis could be helpful right now. Former Representative Brian Baird—who is also a clinical psychologist—provided targeted insight and pragmatic guidance to staff at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, but it's equally relevant now.



To staff, we encourage you to reach out to us, your managers, and other resources to help you through this. The Senate Employee Assistance Program and the House Office of Employee Assistance have many resources for supporting health and well being, including counseling, LifeCare, mindfulness apps, and online/recorded training.

Please visit your intranet websites for more information or contact them directly:

Their services are free and confidential, and they are providing support by both phone and video calls right now. They also can work with Members and staff and family members.. Your office will not be notified if you use their services, and nothing will show up on any record, including insurance.\

CMF also has resources you can use to help support Members, staff and constituents. Many of them are compiled in our Coronavirus Resource Center (and still relevant), including:

Don't forget to check in with each other, and don't forget about the boss! CMF is here for you, too. We're thinking of you during these very difficult times.