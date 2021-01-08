Upcoming Webinar: Managing Staff While Under Attack with Special Guest Rep. Brian Baird

OVERVIEW

The January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will leave lasting scars beyond the damage to a sacred location; the violation will affect the psychological well-being of every congressional staffer. While your team may not be articulating it, managers need to know ... you have distressed people on your staff, right now. The actions that leaders take in the immediate aftermath of violence in the workplace can have profound and positive impact on their healing. And there are more than just moral reasons to help your team – research shows that employees who've experienced or been adjacent to workplace violence lose productivity, are less likely to collaborate well in teams, and could have long term mental health issues.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF), in partnership with SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, will host a webinar to provide an overview of the potential emotional reactions to congressional staff to the events of January 6. The program will address:

How do events like this effect an employee, and what can managers do to help?

How can managers anticipate and identify signs of stress in employees, even in a remote work environment?

What are the broader concerns of family members of congressional staff, and what can be done to address them?

This program will be recorded and will be made available to all registrants – whether they attend or not. So we urge ALL congressional offices to have at least ONE staff member register.

ABOUT THE PRESENTERS

This program will be led by former Congressman Brian Baird, Ph.D. (D-WA), who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 years and is also a clinical psychologist. It will be moderated by Brad Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation.

EVENT DETAILS

"Managing Staff While Under Attack"

Thursday, January 14

1:30-2:30pm Eastern/10:30-11:30am Pacific

HOW TO REGISTER

This webinar is open to all House and Senate managers, staff, and interns. To RSVP and receive a recording of the program, please register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6732392572420451600



Instructions on how to access the webinar will be included in the email confirmation. Note: you will need to use your computer audio for the webcast – no call-in via telephone is available.

More Information

The "Life in Congress" project is a partnership between CMF and SHRM that seeks to identify human resource challenges in Congress and provide recommendations for overcoming them in order to make Congress a better place for both Members and staffers to work.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend. Learn more at CongressFoundation.org and on Twitter @CongressFdn.



SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.