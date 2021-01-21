WATCH: Hiring an Effective and Diverse Staff

Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
by CMF on January 21, 2021

Program Overview

This webinar is designed for all those associated with setting up and running a freshman office in the House or Senate. The program will include congressional staff hiring guidance that CMF has collected during its 43 years of service to the Congress, the award-winning "Team Davis" approach to hiring (from former Rep. Susan Davis's office), and will feature experts on the value and strategies of hiring a diverse staff. It will include:

  • The benefits of an improved hiring process
  • Reaching and hiring the best talent
  • Intentional steps your office can take for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging
  • General tips and recommendations

The Team Davis process also includes BONUS materials for you, such as:

  • Example text for recruitment, scheduling interviews, and rejection letters
  • Techniques for sifting through hundreds of resumes
  • Sample writing tests and questionnaires
  • Tips for interviews and reference checks
  • Sample scorecards for objective judging of candidates

 

Event Details

Friday, January 29
12:30-2:00pm Eastern/9:30-11:00am Pacific
This webinar is open to all new Members of Congress and their staff. To RSVP and receive a recording of the program, register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1027279622944889614

Watch a recording of the webinar here.


About the Presenters

This webinar will feature the former Chief of Staff for Rep. Susan Davis, now Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Lisa Sherman, who has worked in Congress for more than 20 years and has in-depth experience in congressional hiring practices. It will also feature former congressional staffer Laura Maristany, Associate Director for Constructive Politics at Democracy Fund, and co-author of the recent publication, Building and Maintaining a Diverse and Inclusive Congressional Office (PDF). Also joining us will be the bipartisan House Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Senate Democratic Diversity Initiative.


More Information

This webinar will be conducted by Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. Fitch has 35 years of experience of working with Congress as a journalist, staffer, consultant, including 15 years with CMF.

** This webinar is made possible through the generous support of: Aflac, Alzheimer's Association, American Council of Life Insurers, CMS Energy, FMI - the Food Industry Association, General Motors Corporation, International Paper, KnowWho, National Association of Counties, and the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association. **

 
