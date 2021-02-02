Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
Upcoming Webinar: Setting Up A Scheduling Operation

by CMF on February 02, 2021

Program Overview

This webinar is designed for all those associated with setting up and running a freshman office in the House or Senate. Setting up a scheduling operation is one of, if not THE most difficult tasks for a new Member of Congress and staff. The Congressional Management Foundation conducted a survey of congressional staff working for freshman in the 116th Congress, and asked what were the most difficult tasks in setting up the office. The #1 answer (and this isn't #1 in a good way) was "setting up a scheduling operation."

We encourage/strongly implore all freshman offices to send at least ONE representative to this session where you'll gain insights NOT presented in any other training or venue. Presenters include two seasoned congressional schedulers offering valuable guidance on how to avoid major mishaps. It will include topics such as:

  • Sample organization and tracking systems
  • Member preferences and tendencies
  • Establishment of priorities and goals
  • Crisis management
  • Working with staff
  • Other valuable miscellaneous information you won't learn elsewhere

DETAILS

Friday, February 12, 2021

12-1:30pm Eastern/9-10:30am Pacific

This webinar is open to all new Members of Congress and their staff. To register and receive a recording of the program: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1555250812952197643


 

About the Presenters

This webinar will feature a bipartisan panel of Hill veterans. Taylor Barden Golden is a former Director of Scheduling for Senators Mary Landrieu (D-LA) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) and has acted in that capacity for both House and Senate campaigns. Jordan Wilson is the Director of Operations for Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA) and has over 5 years of congressional administrative and scheduling experience, and teaches the Congressional Staff Academy's Superior Scheduling course. 

This webinar will be conducted by Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. Fitch has 35 years of experience of working with Congress as a journalist, staffer, consultant, including 15 years with CMF.

 

More Information

** This webinar is made possible through the generous support of: Aflac, Alzheimer's Association, American Council of Life Insurers, CMS Energy, FMI - the Food Industry Association, General Motors Corporation, International Paper, KnowWho, National Association of Counties, and the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association. **

 
