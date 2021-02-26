CMF Supports Community Project Funding by Congress

The Congressional Management Foundation supports efforts by the Congress to restore its appropriate authority under Article One of the Constitution. CMF welcomes today's announcement that Members of Congress will soon re-establish their powers to better serve their constituents by directing spending to worthy projects and needs in their constituencies. CMF was supportive of the creative recommendation for transparent, accountable community-oriented spending proposed by the Select Committee on Modernization of Congress, and it appears that this new framework incorporates many of the Committee's ideas. Congress should continue to explore ways to modernize its capacity to serve constituents and meet the needs of the nation.