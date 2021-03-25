Upcoming Webinar: Managing Trauma & Stress

Program Overview

The global pandemic and the January 6 attacks are affecting the psychological well-being of every staffer. Research shows that employees who've experienced or been adjacent to workplace violence lose productivity, are less likely to collaborate well in teams, and could have long term mental health issues. Additionally, many staffers are exposed to an increasing volume of angry, threatening, and violent messages, leading to increased stress and anxiety.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF), in partnership with SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, is hosting a webinar to help staff manage the challenges faced in today's climate. This program will include:

recognizing how these events are affecting you and your colleagues

how to navigate difficult and conflicting emotions and find purpose and meaning in your work

strategies and communication skills for dealing with emotional constituents, colleagues, and family members

resources to turn to for support and other key tools for managing this crisis and serving the public effectively

This program will be recorded and will be made available to all registrants – whether they attend or not. So we urge ALL congressional offices to have at least ONE staff member register.

ABOUT THE PRESENTER

This webinar will be led by former Rep. Brian Baird, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 years. Dr. Baird weaves seamlessly between the worlds of psychology and congressional office operations, with practical guidance staffers and managers can implement immediately. We've received the following feedback from previous sessions with Dr. Baird:

"I very much appreciated the Congressman as the presenter and validating all the emotions & stress we are all dealing with." —District Director

"Rep. Baird's presentation was by far the best, most effective in terms of communicating real practical tools for our use." —Chief of Staff

"Thank you so much for providing such an incredible resource. It put words to so much of what I was feeling and was so helpful and needed." —Deputy Chief of Staff

HOW TO REGISTER

Life in Congress: Managing Trauma & Stress

Wednesday, April 7

2-3:30pm Eastern/11-12:30 Pacific

This webinar is open to ALL congressional staff and interns. Please share with your coworkers and colleagues. To RSVP and receive a recording of the program (whether you attend or not), please register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1271452570157904396



Instructions on how to access the webinar will be included in the email confirmation. Note: you will need to use your computer audio for the webcast – no call-in via telephone is available.

More Information

The "Life in Congress" project is a partnership between CMF and SHRM that seeks to identify human resource challenges in Congress and provide recommendations for overcoming them in order to make Congress a better place for both Members and staffers to work.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend. Learn more at CongressFoundation.org and on Twitter @CongressFdn.



SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.