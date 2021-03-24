Webinar on Taming Your Personal Email Monster

Does email drive you crazy? Can you sleep through the buzz of your iPhone at 2 AM, or do you have the irresistible urge to check your email? Does it feel like technology is manipulating you instead of you manipulating technology?

You CAN change things! During the past decade CMF President and CEO, Bradford Fitch, has studied and experimented with Microsoft Outlook. By utilizing just a few easy features, you can significantly make your life more efficient. In this 60-minute program, you'll learn:

Why technology is making us dumber and less efficient.

How to prioritize good interruptions and ignore bad ones.

How to quickly respond to external stakeholders to make them feel important.

How to use email to get your staff and colleagues to follow through on their commitments.

ABOUT THE PRESENTER

This webinar will be presented by Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. Fitch has 35 years of experience of working with Congress as a journalist, staffer, consultant, including 15 years with CMF.

HOW TO REGISTER

Friday, March 26

12-1pm Eastern/9-10am Pacific

This webinar is open to all congressional staff. To register and receive a recording of the program (whether you attend or not): https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5695013248632368396

View the handout here: Email_Handout_-_final.pdf