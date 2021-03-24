Creating & Implementing a Legislative Agenda

Program Overview

Legacies for Members of Congress are usually not answering constituent mail, or even good casework – although these responsibilities are vitally important for effective representation. Legacies are often built in the legislative arena – getting your boss's vision enacted into law. As a new Member of Congress, how do you become an effective lawmaker? As a congressional staffer, how can you help your boss define their policy agenda and achieve legislative success? Join the Congressional Management Foundation and the Center for Effective Lawmaking ("CEL") for this special training for freshman offices.

CEL is a joint partnership between the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University. CEL's years of research has identified what it takes to be an effective lawmaker from day one. In addition to their scholarly work, CEL has created simple tools to help new legislators begin to define their legislative agendas for effectiveness. This program will cover:

The 5 habits of highly effective lawmakers

How to define your legislative agenda

How to engage with lawmaking partners

One-page checklist and worksheet for new Members

Who were the most effective lawmakers in the House and Senate in the 116th Congress

Craig Volden of the University of Virginia and Alan E. Wiseman of Vanderbilt University are the Co-Directors of the Center for Effective Lawmaking ("CEL"), a joint partnership between the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and Vanderbilt University. CEL was created in 2017 to advance the generation, communication, and use of new knowledge about the effectiveness of individual lawmakers and legislative institutions in Congress.This webinar will be facilitated by Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. Fitch has 35 years of experience of working with Congress as a journalist, staffer, consultant, including 15 years with CMF.

Monday, March 29

2:00-3:30pm Eastern/11:00am-12:30pm Pacific

All Freshman Members and staff in the House and Senate are welcome to attend.

To RSVP and receive a recording of the program, please register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/408561342103812623

View the handout here: New-Member-of-Congress-Guide-Being-an-Effective-Lawmaker-Web-Version.pdf

Founded in 1977, CMF is a nonpartisan nonprofit that has worked internally with House and Senate offices to improve their management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services. CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better communications between constituents and Congress. Visit our New Member Resource Center



