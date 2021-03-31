Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
FOLLOW US:Twitter iconRSS iconYouTube iconFacebook iconLinkedIn icon
Home > News > Blog > Congressional Management Foundation Encourages House & Senate Offices to Diversify and Pay Their Interns

Congressional Management Foundation Encourages House & Senate Offices to Diversify and Pay Their Interns

by CMF on March 31, 2021

The latest report from Pay Our Interns (POI), "Who Congress Pays: Analysis of Lawmakers' Use of Intern Allowances in the 116th Congress," illustrates that more must be done to diversify congressional internships – a critical entryway into public service and the legislative branch. According to POI research, while the majority of House and Senate members are utilizing the paid intern allowances, more than three-quarters of these paid interns were white and went to private universities – disproportionate statistics when compared to the national undergraduate population.

Congressional internships are the starting point for many of us in public service – they can literally be life-changing and career-altering. Internships tend to be the beginning of the staffing pipeline, and the most common source for offices when filling positions. The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) encourages all House and Senate offices to use their paid intern allowances and to consider ways in which your office can diversify who you place in your office.

In its report, Pay Our Interns identified ways to democratize the administration of congressional internships:

  1. Recruit from communities of color/be more intentional in outreach to minority-serving institutions and public colleges
  2. Promote and allow for remote internships
  3. Expand funding to increase stipends
  4. Provide committees with paid intern allowances
  5. Support data collection & transparency on interns

CMF is proud to be a member of Representative Democracy, a coalition of think tanks, nonpartisan organizations, practitioners and civil rights groups that recognize diversity strengthens our institutions of government and authenticates our tradition of democracy and civic engagement. As former congressional staff and interns ourselves, we are also proud to participate in the "Virtual Hill Intern Project" cohort of organizations and individuals who came together last year to support remote congressional internships.

For additional assistance on how your office can improve its hiring and management of interns, we have highlighted below some resources from CMF and these collaborators, including the Modernization Staff Association (MSA), Pay Our Interns, TourTrackr, POPVOX LegiDash, College to Congress, and Representative Democracy.

Additional Resources

 
congressional operations, intern
 
 
donate-button-cmf

PROJECTS

thumbnail image of communicating with congress

Communicating with Congress The Internet forever changed how citizens and Congress interacts. The goal of this project is to facilitate a more meaningful democratic dialogue.

thumbnail image of American flags

Congress 3.0 In an effort to help Congress meet the needs of today’s world, CMF and our academic partners are facilitating innovative experiments for engaging constituents with a cohort of House and Senate offices.

thumbnail image of the Capitol rotunda

Life in Congress
This novel research project by CMF and the Society for Human Resource Management has two goals: identify the factors that motivate congressional staff and shed some light on Congress as a workplace.

thumbnail image of U.S. Capitol Dome

Resilient Democracy Coalition The goal of this project is to facilitate deliberation among thought leaders to produce a unified, cohesive vision about the state of Congress that can then be used to make both Congress, and American democracy, more resilient.

guidestar-silver

ABOUT CMF

Inside of Capitol Dome

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.

Read more about CMF

 
 