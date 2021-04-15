Upcoming Webinar: Personal Safety & Preparedness

The global pandemic and the January 6 attacks are affecting every staffer. Research shows that employees who've experienced or been adjacent to workplace violence lose productivity, are less likely to collaborate well in teams, and could have long term health issues. Additionally, many staffers are exposed to an increasing volume of angry, threatening, and violent messages, leading to increased stress and concerns about their personal safety.

CMF, in partnership with SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, are hosting a webinar with two special guests to share personal safety tips, strategies, and best practices to help staff manage the challenges faced in today's climate:

Former Rep. Brian Baird, Ph.D. (D-WA) is a clinical psychologist who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 12 years. With more than 20 years as a practicing clinician and author of "The Internship, Practicum, and Field Placement Handbook," as well as his experience in Congress, Dr. Baird is an expert on recognizing and managing potential risks that could affect your professional and personal well-being and safety.

Derrek Hofrichter is an internationally recognized self-defense expert for over 16 years and has led seminars and trainings in over 7 countries and all across the U.S., including training for three congressional offices. Derrek's training focuses on prevention and avoidance mentality through situational awareness and education, and shows how you can take measures to protect yourself at any age or physical ability. Derrek served as a White House Political Appointee from 2003-2005 and is a veteran of multiple Presidential, Senate and House campaigns.

Join us Wednesday, April 28 to learn how to personally prepare, and how preparation can reduce stress and anxiety (i.e., how alleviating concerns about your physical health and safety can help with your mental health).

HOW TO REGISTER

"Life in Congress: Personal Safety and Preparedness"

Wednesday, April 28

3-4:30pm Eastern/12-1:30pm Pacific

This webinar is open to ALL congressional staff and interns. Please share with your coworkers and colleagues.

To RSVP and receive a recording of the program (whether you attend or not), please register at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8809714186393201678





More Information

The "Life in Congress" project is a partnership between CMF and SHRM that seeks to identify human resource challenges in Congress and provide recommendations for overcoming them in order to make Congress a better place for both Members and staffers to work.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend. Learn more at CongressFoundation.org and on Twitter @CongressFdn.



SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.