"Preventing Burnout: Using the Science of Stress & Energy Management to Reset and Recover"

Burnout is on the rise. Remote work has blurred personal and professional boundaries for workers everywhere, while a marked increase in meetings has also resulted in longer workdays. For Congress, add in the increased constituent demands and operational changes of the past year, traumatic attacks on the Capitol, and no substantive break in the congressional calendar, and congressional staff are left feeling exhausted and overwhelmed.

Working harder and working longer hours are NOT the answer. Join the Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) and SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, as we welcome special guests, Dr. Sahar Yousef and Professor Lucas Miller of the Becoming Superhuman Lab, who will offer data-driven guidance on topics such as:

How burnout is different from stress and depression

How to reverse the slow damage it does to the brain and body

Practical frameworks and tips for beating burnout and tapping into your energy reserves

The most effective breaks according to science and strategies for avoiding the afternoon dip

Decision fatigue and how to save your willpower for what matters

When and how much caffeine to consume to optimize its effects

**BONUS!!**

All attendees will have exclusive access to a simple, 3-minute tool to quickly assess your burnout risk.

First, make sure you complete your registration for this program: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7919840943146305035



Then, click on the following link for your customized assessment: https://berkeley.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cUqMvdFkRtYMBDw





About the Presenters

Dr. Sahar Yousef and Professor Lucas Miller are cognitive neuroscientists and the youngest faculty in UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. They co-run “Becoming Superhuman,” a training and consulting firm that teaches busy professionals who think for a living how to get their most important work done, in less time, with less stress. Everything they offer has been rigorously tested and refined, then thoroughly vetted by high-performing teams in high-pressure industries. They have worked with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, and VISA, and have been featured in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Wired, and Business Insider. Follow them on Instagram @becomingsuperhumanlab

How to Register

"Preventing Burnout: Using the Science of Stress & Energy Management to Reset and Recover"

Wednesday, May 5

2-3:30pm Eastern/11-12:30pm Pacific

This program is open to ALL congressional staff and interns. To register for this program (and receive a recording even if you don’t attend), click here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7919840943146305035

Please note: the recording of this program will only be available for 10 days after the program, so we highly encourage you to take advantage of this special session! (Our staff attended one previous session and began applying and benefitting from their advice immediately!)

More Information

The "Life in Congress" project is a partnership between CMF and SHRM that seeks to identify human resource challenges in Congress and provide recommendations for overcoming them in order to make Congress a better place for both Members and staffers to work.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend. Learn more at CongressFoundation.org and on Twitter @CongressFdn.



SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.