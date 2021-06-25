CMF Statement on Subcommittee Passage of FY22 Legislative Branch Appropriations Legislation

The Congressional Management Foundation heartily applauds the House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch for developing legislation that increases Member’s Representational Allowances by 21%. This is a critical step toward renewing Congress’ capacity to fully perform its role in our representative democracy.

We also commend Majority Leader Hoyer, Democratic Caucus Chair Jeffries, and the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress for their leadership on this issue. Most especially for championing an increase in Legislative Branch funding so staff salaries could increase.

Congress relies on the dedicated, talented staffers who support Senators and Representatives in the work they perform for their constituents and the country. Over the past several decades, however, it has allowed staff salaries to stagnate as legislative branch funding has been directed toward other priorities. As a result, Congress is a less attractive workplace to recruit and retrain talented public servants, and it is all-but-unattainable for those without means to supplement their congressional salaries to live in one of the most expensive cities in the country. This has resulted in high staff turnover, diminshed institutional memory, and limited staff diversity.

If passed, the Subcommittee’s legislation would allow offices to increase their salaries and help make Congress a more viable career path for the promising public servants across the nation, in all their diversity. Additionally, this legislation increases funding for paid internships; committees, leadership, House officers and officials, and legislative branch agencies; and House modernization initiatives. All of these will help bolster the capacity of Congress to be more effective and efficient on behalf of the American people. We hope this legislation retains—or even increases—this level of funding for the Legislative Branch as it makes its way through the process of becoming law.