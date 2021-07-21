CMF Statement on Alliance for Congress

Washington, D.C. — The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is excited to work with the Alliance for Congress, a new entity of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to building a more effective government. CMF will join them and other allies in a united, persistent push to strengthen Congress and make it a more productive, diverse body.

"This new Alliance is a wonderful addition to the coalition of groups which have been supporting genuine improvement in the legislative branch," said Bradford Fitch, CMF's President and CEO. "With the Partnership for Public Service's proven track record for enhancing governmental institutions, we believe the Alliance will be an instrumental agent of change, and CMF looks forward to working together toward our common goal of a more effective and accountable Congress," he said.



CMF will work in partnership with the Alliance for Congress by sharing thought-provoking ideas and resources, advocating for our common interests, and amplifying the work of good government allies.



Find out more at their website and follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @allforcongress.