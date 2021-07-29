Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
CMF Statement on Recent Recommendations of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress

by CMF on July 29, 2021

The recommendations approved today by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress are by far the most sweeping and comprehensive steps the House could take to enhance staff professional development, attract and retain a high-quality workforce, and modernize the Capitol Hill campus to be accessible to more Americans. It's almost breathtaking how far and fast this committee has come in such a short period of time, perfectly assessing the needs of the House and recommending a constructive course of action. For 44 years it has been an honor for CMF to work with the Congress to improve the management of offices and enhance the professional development of staff. This set of recommendations, combined with the previous 97 recommendations, have the potential to make historic improvements to the House. CMF looks forward to continuing to work with the Committee and other offices within the Congress to implement these changes so that the dedicated public servants, and the American public, can realize the benefits of this amazing work.

 
