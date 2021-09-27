Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
Webinar: Finding and Using Data to Tell Your Story

Webinar: Finding and Using Data to Tell Your Story

by CMF on September 27, 2021
Everyone knows the power an image holds to succinctly convey a trend, idea, or consequence. While the US spends $6 billion annually collecting statistical data, government agencies often fall short of making that data easy to use and visualize. USAFacts is a nonpartisan civic organization founded by former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer, dedicated to making it easy to access government metrics for data-driven decision-making.

USAFacts offers thousands of datasets, visualizations, and tools using data from hundreds of US government agencies. Mr. Ballmer will present a few highlights from the USAFacts Annual Report and dive into topical data visualizations. Attend to discover new resources for finding powerful datasets to communicate your message, whether to constituents, your boss, or on the committee floor. This program is not about debating whose facts to believe and use — this is about helping Congress cut through the constant stream of government agency data and making it meaningful to other members of Congress and their constituents.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) invites all congressional staff to participate in our latest virtual training session:

Finding and Using Data to Tell Your Story

Webinar Hosted by STEVE BALLMER, Former Microsoft CEO & USAFacts Founder

Tuesday October 05, 2021
12:00– 1:00 p.m. ET/9:00-10:00 a.m. PT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8178779233698445839

As an example, check out this map which answers a question: Where does unemployment insurance cover basic needs like housing, rent, and transportation?

CMF strongly recommends this webinar for any personal office, committee, or leadership policy staff – or anyone looking for simple, easy-to-understand data and analysis.

Please register for Finding and Using Data to Tell Your Story onOctober 05, 2021 12:00 PM EDT at:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8178779233698445839

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

** This webinar is made possible through the generous support of USA Facts. **

USA Facts logo

Founded in 1977, CMF is a nonpartisan nonprofit that has worked internally with House and Senate offices to improve their management, workplace environment, communications, and constituent services. CMF also is the leading researcher and trainer on citizen engagement, educating thousands of individuals and facilitating better communications between constituents and Congress.
 
 
 
ABOUT CMF

Inside of Capitol Dome

CMF is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. We do this by enhancing the performance of the institution, legislators and their staffs through research-based education and training, and by strengthening the bridge and understanding between Congress and the People it serves.

Read more about CMF

 
 