Upcoming Webinar: Managing DC–District/State Office Relations in a Virtual World

The challenge of creating strong working partnerships between the Washington, DC office and the district/state offices is routinely cited by congressional staff as one of the most troubling problems they face. It is also one of the most difficult to solve because offices are frequently unclear about the cause of the problem.

Members are often bewildered and disappointed that their staff don't get along well and allow matters to slip between the cracks due to breakdowns in communications. The assumption is that smart, mature and committed people with shared goals (promoting the interests and agenda of the Member) should be able to develop good working relationships and solve questions concerning jurisdiction or information-sharing. What is lost in this analysis are the three fundamental obstacles to creating effective interoffice communication and coordination between DC and the district/state:

Distance Different core functions Drive for efficiency rather than effectiveness

Unless these problems are addressed directly, they are unlikely to go away. The telework environments of the past two years has encouraged some offices to improve DC-District/State Office communications, while for some offices, the situation may have been made worse. This webinar is intended to help you overcome any obstacles you may be experiencing.

Friday, October 29

1-2pm ET/10-11 am PT

Brad Fitch, our President and CEO, will lead the program. In addition to extensive consulting and teaching experience, Brad worked on the Hill for 13 years and previously edited Setting Course: A Congressional Management Guide.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend.