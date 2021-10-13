Registration Now Open for November Legislative Operations Course

Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
by CMF on October 13, 2021

The course is designed for current legislative staff who want to deepen their skill sets or move into management and interns looking for a permanent Hill job. Topics will include:

  • Developing floor vote recommendations, conducting legislative research, writing briefing memos, answering constituent mail, and performing other basic legislative functions;
  • Working with executive agencies, advocacy organizations, and other outside groups to accomplish the Member's goals;
  • Creating an effective mail system and managing staff;
  • Demystifying the Rules and Appropriations Committees and staffing the Member's committee assignments.

This course is held on two days: Monday, November 8, and Friday, November 19. Sessions are from 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Eastern each day.

 

How to register

To register for this two-day course go to https://gai.georgetown.edu/congressionalstaffcourse

 

MORE INFORMATION

For more information about this course, please see the Program Overview and the answers to Frequently Asked Questions.

Use of office funds to pay for this course ($980 for both days) is within the guidelines of the Committee on House Administration and Senate Rules and Administration Committee.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. Our programs comply with both House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend. CongressFoundation.org

The Government Affairs Institute (GAI) has been conducting courses on Capitol Hill since 1965. GAI's mission is to provide education and training about congressional processes, organization, and practices, and about selected legislative policy issues. gai.georgetown.edu

 
