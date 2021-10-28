Upcoming Webinar: Democracy Awards: Constituent Service in Action

Join the Congressional Management Foundation for the first in a series of trainings based on our Democracy Awards program. Using information gleaned from winning congressional offices in Constituent Service, we'll use this time to tease out and disseminate some best practices for your office - as well as host a panel of staffers from winning offices to discuss their work and what winning a Democracy Award in Constituent Service meant to them.

We hope to see you there!

Event Details

Monday, November 8

1:00pm-2:00pm ET/ 10:00am-11:00am PT

How to Register

To RSVP for this event, and receive a copy of the recording (even if you didn't attend), please register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4190920929115291920

More Information

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building trust and effectiveness in Congress. CMF does not employ or retain a registered lobbyist. Our programs comply with House and Senate ethics rules and laws, allowing staff to attend.