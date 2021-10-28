CMF Statement on Implementation of Recommendations by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress

Building Trust & Effectiveness in Congress
by CMF on October 28, 2021

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) knows quite well that there are many in Washington who develop good ideas, but it's rare to see those who follow through to implementation. Once again, the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congresshas served as a model for the rest of Congress by fairly and diligently tracking and assessing the implementation of their recommendations. Despite having no legislative or implementation authority, the Committee has seen an astonishing number of its recommendations implemented! Their success is a testament to the Committee’s diligent, strategic, collaborative, and bipartisan approach to its work.

For years there has been a deep need to examine the Legislative Branch for opportunities to modernize and reform, and the Committee continues to rise to the occasion. It has identified important issues and elevated them not only within the halls of Congress but into the public eye, with a keen focus on enhancing services to constituents. We heartily commend Chair Derek Kilmer, Vice Chair William Timmons, the esteemed Members of the Committee, and its hardworking staff on what they have accomplished.

CMF would urge those institutions, Members, and staff that have the power to implement the remaining recommendations to prioritize their assessment, and quickly determine whether and how to implement them.

 
